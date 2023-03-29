WP Advisors LLC Sells 7,980 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

VBK stock opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

