WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Up 0.2 %

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

