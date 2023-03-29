Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,431,800 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the February 28th total of 3,255,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.3 days.

Wynn Macau stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

