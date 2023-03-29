XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Down 54.5% in March

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XOMA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

