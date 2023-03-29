Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 1,176,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 710.9 days.

Yamaha Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yamaha Motor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

