Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

