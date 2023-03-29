Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the February 28th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.67) to GBX 552 ($6.78) in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.