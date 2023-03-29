Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. Yokogawa Electric has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.