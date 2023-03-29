YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $7.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

YPF stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,328,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 263,669 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

