YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $7.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPFGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 5.0 %

YPF stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,328,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 263,669 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.