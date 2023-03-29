Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $18.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovintiv from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$47.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

