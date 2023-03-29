Zacks Small Cap Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.72). The consensus estimate for Lantern Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of LTRN opened at $4.56 on Monday. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

