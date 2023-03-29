Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 77,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA now owns 244,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average is $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

