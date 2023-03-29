ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,979,600 shares, a growth of 588.3% from the February 28th total of 578,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.6 days.

ZTE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. It operates through the following segments: Carriers’ Network, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The Carriers’ Network segment focuses on meeting carries’ requirements in network evolution with the provision of wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

