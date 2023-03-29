ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,979,600 shares, a growth of 588.3% from the February 28th total of 578,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.6 days.
OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.32.
