Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

