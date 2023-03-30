14,670 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after buying an additional 1,648,109 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,857,000 after buying an additional 1,265,721 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,650,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,515,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.57 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

