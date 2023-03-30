2,675 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $229.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

