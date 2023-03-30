3,609 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after acquiring an additional 522,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

