44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 708 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $349.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.00. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The company has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.