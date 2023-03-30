44 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,910 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

