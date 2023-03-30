44 Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $223.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.84 and a 200-day moving average of $231.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

