44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

SHEL stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

