44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group stock opened at $187.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average is $177.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

