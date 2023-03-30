44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,594 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

