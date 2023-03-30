5,600 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
