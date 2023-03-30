9,011 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

