Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $4,778,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

CVX stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $306.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

