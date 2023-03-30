Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $12.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCD. DA Davidson cut their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

Accolade Stock Performance

Accolade stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $973.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

