Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $12.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCD. DA Davidson cut their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

Accolade Stock Performance

Accolade stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $973.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

