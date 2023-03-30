Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 183 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

