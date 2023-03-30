Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 358,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 296,598 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

