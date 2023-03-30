Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $31.34 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

