Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 3,153 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $91.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $221.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

