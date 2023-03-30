Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 774 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $375.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.03.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

