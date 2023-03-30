Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $225,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $52.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

