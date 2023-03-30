Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 6,469 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

