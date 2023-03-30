Advisor Resource Council Invests $220,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 94,288 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,116,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares during the period.

QLTA stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

