Advisor Resource Council Invests $234,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 52,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after buying an additional 112,365 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 399,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $45.94.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
