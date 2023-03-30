Advisor Resource Council Invests $87,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.