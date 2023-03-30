Advisor Resource Council Makes New $251,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,084 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,648 shares of company stock valued at $38,694,730 over the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKS opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

