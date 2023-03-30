Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,064 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after acquiring an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

