Advisor Resource Council Sells 254 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $192.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,620.89, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

