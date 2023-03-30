Advisor Resource Council Sells 441 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.2 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $331.38 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.05 and a 200-day moving average of $303.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.