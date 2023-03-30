Advisor Resource Council Sells 583 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

