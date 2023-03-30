Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $31.34 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $284.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.