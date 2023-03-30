Advisor Resource Council Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $133.85 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

