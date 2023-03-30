AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) versus Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Financial Analysis

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

AeroClean Technologies has a beta of -7.19, meaning that its stock price is 819% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, meaning that its stock price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AeroClean Technologies and Molekule Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

AeroClean Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Molekule Group.

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Molekule Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $491,249.00 53.00 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -6.00 Molekule Group $620,000.00 42.00 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -6.00

AeroClean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molekule Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AeroClean Technologies beats Molekule Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

