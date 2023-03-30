Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Insider Transactions at Aeva Technologies

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $72,419.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,824,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,124,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.