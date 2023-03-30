Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $72,419.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,824,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,124,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

