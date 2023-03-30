Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of AIRYY stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Air China Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air China (AIRYY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.