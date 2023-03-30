Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of AIRYY stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.