Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Tigress Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. Cowen upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,053,285 shares of company stock worth $255,776,553. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

