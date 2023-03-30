Alaunos Therapeutics’ (TCRT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRT opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $154.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,720,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

