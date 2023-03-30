Alliance Global Partners Lowers Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Price Target to $1.00

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of VISL opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Vislink Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

